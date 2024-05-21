USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.06

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.06 and traded as high as $49.12. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 80,283 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,010 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

