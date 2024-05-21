Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $183.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.