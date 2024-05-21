Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

