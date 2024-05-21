Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

