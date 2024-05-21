Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

