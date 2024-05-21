Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.68 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

