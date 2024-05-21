WalkMe (WKME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. WalkMe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. On average, analysts expect WalkMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $710.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

