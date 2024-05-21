WalkMe (WKME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. WalkMe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. On average, analysts expect WalkMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WalkMe Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $710.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on WKME
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WalkMe
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.