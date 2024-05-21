Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.01.

NYSE WMT opened at $64.21 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

