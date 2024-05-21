Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.01.
Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 693.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 21,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
