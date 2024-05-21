Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

