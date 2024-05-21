Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chart Industries (GTLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS):

5/8/2024 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Chart Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

