Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,086 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Welltower by 696.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Welltower stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $102.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

