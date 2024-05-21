Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Westlake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 55.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

