WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,371 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $59,428,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $55,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

