William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.
Progressive Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:PGR opened at $206.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.25. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
