William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $206.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.25. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.