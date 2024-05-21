Windward (LON:WNWD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 137 ($1.74) target price on the stock.

WNWD opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.41. Windward has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £87.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

