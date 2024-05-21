Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Woodward by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Woodward stock opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $181.58.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

