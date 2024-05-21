WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
WPP Price Performance
WPP stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $57.30.
WPP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
