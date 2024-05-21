WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

