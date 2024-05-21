Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
NYSE:YRD opened at $5.02 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.