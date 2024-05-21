Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:YRD opened at $5.02 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Featured Stories

