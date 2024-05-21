Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

DTE opened at $116.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,470 shares of company stock worth $2,401,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,478,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

