Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $783.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

