Zacks Research Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $19.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.23. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $420.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $426.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.50.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

