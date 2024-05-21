Zacks Research Comments on Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

