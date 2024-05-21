Zacks Research Comments on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $271.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.62. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.