Zacks Research Comments on Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $181.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95. Woodward has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $181.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.