Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $594.09 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.