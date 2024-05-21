Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of DB stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $326,093,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
