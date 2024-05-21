Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 448.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 140,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,290,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

