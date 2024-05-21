Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Up 0.0 %

AGCO stock opened at $110.07 on Monday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.