Zacks Research Weighs in on Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $50.36 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $918.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.