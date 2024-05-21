Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.67. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 213.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

