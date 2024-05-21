Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.55. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 14,070 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of C$156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.61.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

