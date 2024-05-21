Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

