Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $180.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.17. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $123.21 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

