12,014 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after buying an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,381,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.