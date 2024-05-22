1,900,571 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900,571 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,636,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,678,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 296,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.