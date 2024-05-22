2,087,101 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,087,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,476,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of American Water Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.