2,374 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 212.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,726,000 after buying an additional 249,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after buying an additional 234,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $546.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $547.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

