2,564,476 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,564,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

