2,575 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

