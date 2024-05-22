2,677,786 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,677,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,806,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.67% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 62.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

