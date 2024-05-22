3,000 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

