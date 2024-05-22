3,467,325 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,467,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,704,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

