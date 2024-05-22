3,649,144 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,649,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,686,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.85% of Fortive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

