5,490 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

