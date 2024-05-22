9,152 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 196,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 545,799 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

