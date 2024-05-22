A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

AMRK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

