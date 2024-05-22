Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

