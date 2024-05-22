Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

ACHC stock opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

