Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 3,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.2153 dividend. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

